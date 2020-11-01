ACORN, Joaquina Maria
"Jackie", nee Gasso,
passed away peacefully in Tucson on October 7, 2020. She was 97 years old and full of life right to the end. Born in Havana, Cuba to Raymond and Maria Gasso on September 7, 1923, the family immigrated to New York City's Spanish Harlem in 1928. In 1948, Jackie married William Fiske "Scotty" Acorn, from Quincy, Massachusetts. They lived in Queens, NY and had five children. In 1964, the family moved to Tucson, Arizona. Shortly before Scotty died in 1969, Jackie founded Pueblo Research Associates, which she ran, employing hundreds - mostly women - who had few other options. She was a force for good in the community, distributing food for the hungry and being active in Zonta International and Lions Club. Jackie was a stalwart of the Lions' sight and hearing program. She was Zonta Woman of the Year in 1998-99, 2003-4 Lion of the Year and its 2008 "Ironman" honoree for her lifetime of dedicated service. Jackie is survived by her children and their progeny: Bill has five sons and is married to Georgia; Kim and Edith, have six kids; Candy has two children and is married to Fred; Craig has one son and his wife is Megan; Kevin and his late wife, Amy, have two sons and tragically lost two others. There are many great-grandchildren and a large extended family of relatives and dear friends. Those of us who loved her and were loved by her are blessed beyond measure. We are charged to continue her spirit of fierce love and service to others. Private Interment Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life at Kim Acorn's home Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Call 520-790-3374 for details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lions, Zonta Intl, or your favorite charity
in Jackie's honor. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 1, 2020.