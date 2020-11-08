KIDD, Jody LeeNovember 8, 1969 - July 14, 2020Jody, 50 years old, a lifelong Tucsonan, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly after a brief illness. Jody overcame many obstacles in his life, and it does not seem fair that as he is finally realizing the fruits of his hard work that he should be gone from this life.--Jody leaves behind his mother, Gayle Civale; his sister, Robyn Hodge; niece, Izaria Maxey.--Jody was the owner of Kidd at Work LLC. He loved his work, Danette, his clients, who miss him, his big trucks and his fur babies: bull dogs, Cerbie and Nikki who are in the care of long time lady friend, Danette. Jody was predeceased by bulldogs, Dollar Billz, Lira and Jack Potts.--We would like to thank the many people who offered condolences. Family is not always by blood but who you choose to love and who loves you back and Jody chose well.--Jody participated at Halloween Trick or Trunk, giving to the homeless, food bank and filling back packs with school supplies for needy children. He was always willing to give a helping hand when needed. Due to the original COVID-19 and now the recent up tic in cases making everything difficult, a memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined and posted.--Please everyone, wear a mask. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.