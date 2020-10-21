GALLAGHER, John59, of Tucson passed on October 14, 2020. He loved time with friends and family. John will be dearly missed but remain forever in our hearts. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Frank Gallagher and brother, Walter. John is survived by brothers, Frank, Larry, Richard, Edward and Timothy; brother-in-law, Kirt Shineman; sisters-in-law, Debbie Gallagher and Stefanie Weiss; niece, Kerry Milazzo; nephews, Robert Granger, Jordan Silverman and aunts, Rose and Catherine Dawson. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Odilia's Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.