SEARS, John



passed away on September 30, 2020. John was born on July 27, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of the late Elliot and Nessa Sears, grandson of the late Sara and Joseph Isear of New York City, and great-grandson of the well-known turn-of-the-century New York real estate developer Joseph Newmark and his wife Amelia. As John's father was a civilian contractor for the Navy after WWII, John grew up and attended American schools in Libya, Morocco, and Germany, eventually settling in San Diego and then the past 25 years in Tucson. John's passions were opera and SCCA car rallying, and he was one of the best rally navigators in the country. He will be buried with his parents in Queens, New York. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.









Published by Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.