HENKEL, John Seth



Passed away on October 24, 2020, beloved son of John and Jody Henkel was laid to rest in Aurora, Colorado on November 2, 2020. John will be remembered for his positive attitude and ability to make sense of any situation, for his enjoyment of cooking without a recipe, laughter, debating politics and love of learning.



John attended Sabino High School where he excelled in academics and received a Baird Scholarship to the University of Arizona graduating in 1984 with a BS in Accounting and Finance. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. John launched his career establishing a property management company with friends in Tucson. After several years he sold this and moved to Chicago where he began trading on the Chicago Board of Options exchange. In 2012 John purchased a franchise, Online Trading Academy and moved the family to Colorado where he combined his love for trading with his passion for connecting with and enriching the lives of others. John cherished his family and friends. He is survived by wife, Stephanie and children, Hannah, John (fiancee, Megan) and Holly; brother, David Henkel (fiancee,Vicky); nieces, Julie Rosebrook (Stuart) and cousin, Lisa Ielts (Tony).









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.