John W. Martin
MARTIN, John W.

87, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.

John is survived by his children, John C. Martin (Cathy) of Troy, Michigan, Matthew Martin (Monique) of Littleton, Colorado and Andrew Martin of Tucson, Arizona. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Christian, Remi, Alicia and Rachel Martin. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Ina "Sue" Willis, who was his high school sweetheart.

John earned his bachelor's degree in education at Ohio State University and a master's degree in art education at Wayne State University. Over his career, he taught art at Dearborn High School, Fordson High School and Henry Ford Community College. He was also an accomplished artist in his own right with a special concentration in painting and ceramics. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Rev. Sally Stevens-Taylor
November 19, 2020
John was a wonderful and loving person. I will miss knowing that he is in my world.
Melinda Collins Knick
Friend
November 19, 2020