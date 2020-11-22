MARTIN, John W.87, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.John is survived by his children, John C. Martin (Cathy) of Troy, Michigan, Matthew Martin (Monique) of Littleton, Colorado and Andrew Martin of Tucson, Arizona. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Christian, Remi, Alicia and Rachel Martin. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Ina "Sue" Willis, who was his high school sweetheart.John earned his bachelor's degree in education at Ohio State University and a master's degree in art education at Wayne State University. Over his career, he taught art at Dearborn High School, Fordson High School and Henry Ford Community College. He was also an accomplished artist in his own right with a special concentration in painting and ceramics. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.