STULL, John Warren, Jr.Born January 30, 1951 at Tucson Medical Center, the son of Dr. J. Warren and Olive D. Stull, passed away in his sleep on the morning of October 21, 2020. John was a Tucson boy who loved the Sonoran Desert. He was a Rincon High School graduate, Class of 1969, where he played varsity football and basketball. He also attended Trinity Presbyterian Church and the University of Arizona.John met his wife, Diana, on her father's airstrip in Nevada where he parked his plane. They were married in 1980. With homes in Nevada, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, and California, they raised five daughters. This past January, John retired after a 50-year career as an electrician. He and Diana moved from their home in Northern California to Middle Tennessee to be near their youngest daughter and her family. He was a Cessna 172 pilot, Master Electrician, San Francisco Giants fan, avid boater, foodie and devoted follower of Christ. John is survived by, Diana, wife of 40 years; daughters, Kathleen (Jason) Sullivan, Sadie (Shaun) Lambert, Teresa (Wayne) Reagan, Kimberly Stull (Memo Camacho) and Eliszabeth (Carson) Jones; six granddaughters, eight grandsons, one great-grandson, siblings, Carolyn Stull, Michael Stull, Bonnie Stull and Debora (Frank) Wolf and five nephews in addition to many friends and former work associates.While John's passing was sudden and tragic, his family holds close to their heart's fond memories of his laughter, helpfulness and compassion. Revelation 21:4, "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Services held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Community Connection Church of God, 654 Hwy 52 W., Lafayette, TN 37083. Flowers and cards can be sent to 3805 Fort Blount Rd., Hartsville, TN 37074.