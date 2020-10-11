MORGAN, Josephine



1928-2020



Beloved Josephine "Dodo" Morgan, was born November 26, 1928 in Tucson, Arizona and flew with Angels to Heaven on October 4, 2020, when the Blessed Mother welcomed her with opened arms. She is the daughter of John and Cecelia Mabarak.



Josephine is reunited with her husband of 47 years, Don Morgan, and her siblings, Shaffer Mabarak and Marie Anthony. She was a rare native of Tucson, Arizona. She was a member of the Drama department at Tucson High School. There she was involved in many theatrical productions and loved dancing the jitterbug to rousing crowds with her cousins. She received her Thespian pin and earned a full scholarship to the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse in California.



"Dodo" devoted her life to her family and had a gift for making holidays special with her love, laughter and cooking authentic Lebanese dishes. She was an amazing wife, mother, auntie, cousin and friend and touched many lives with her joy, humor, spirituality, and love. In her early years, she volunteered with the USO during World War II and later had fun working with friends and family at the Cashbox. She looked forward to family travel to summer Newport Beach house vacations and loved her 'girls only' trips with family to Las Vegas.



Josephine is survived by her sister, Judy Nowinski; son, Raymond and his wife, Kris Morgan; son, Patrick Morgan; daughter, Donna and son-in-law, Chris Hammond; and her five grandchildren, Katie Morgan, Daniel Morgan, Shelby Morgan, Morgan Monashefsky, and Cecelia Hammond.



Rosary services to remember Josephine will be livestreamed on October 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. PDT from Our Lady of Angeles Catholic church located at 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, Calif. A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Josephine will be held in Tucson, AZ on her anniversary of October 4, 2021, or communicated sooner when gatherings can be held safely.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 11, 2020.