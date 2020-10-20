CASTILLO, Josie Garza72, passed away October 12, 2020. Josie is survived by her companion of 41 years, Cesar Castillo; children, Henry, Michael and Sergio; grandchildren, Andrea, Henry Jr., Adrian, Christian, and Genesis; siblings, Abraham, Mary Sally, Arturo Jr., Joann and Gilbert. Josie is preceded in death by parents, Arturo R. Garza and Angelina H. Garza. Josie retired from the Federal Public Defenders, then, the AZ Superior Court. She volunteered at Casa de los Ninos. She is remembered for her dedication and love for all children. Due to COVID-19 risk, a celebration of life will be held after this crisis ends.