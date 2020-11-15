DONOVAN, Joyce Lenore
nee Becky, of Stone Mountain, GA went to her Lord on November 7, 2020. Joyce was born on June 3, 1934 in Butte, Montana to Joseph and Fannie Macky Becky. She had an older brother, Dr. Joseph Becky. On November 25, 1954, Joyce married the love of her life, Jack Donovan and began a whirlwind marriage of 60 years. With Jack in the Air Force, they raised four sons while moving around the globe, making wonderful friends and memories, supporting various charities and military organizations along the way. Joyce was the perpetual hostess, offering a cup of coffee to anyone who entered their home and planning memorable parties. Later in life, Joyce and Jack settled in Tucson, AZ, where Joyce was very active in the Tucson Symphony Woman's Association, Christ Child Charities and Tucson Welcome Wagon. However, Joyce's greatest joy in life was spending time with her seven grandchildren and then delighted in the arrival of each of her seven great-grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her sons, Jack Jr. (Carol), Joe (Jeff), Mike (Marjorie), and Patrick (Deborah); grandchildren, Chris Donovan (Katie), Karen Neff (Brandon), Jenny Goodyear (Billy), Becca Donovan, Anne Green (Rich), Michael Donovan (Susan) and Julia Donovan; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Alex Donovan, Bryce and Donovan Neff, Everett Goodyear, Evelyn and Victoria Donovan; niece Brandis Becky; nephews Shamba (Mae-Lynn) & Troy Donovan; sisters-in-law, Anita Becky and Arlene Hill; brother-in-law, Rich Donovan (Joanne). Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Jack; brother, Joseph.
A small service in celebration of her life will be held at Saint Stephen the Martyr in Lilburn, GA at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020. The service will be live streamed at https:\\vimeo.com/477433666
Joyce will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved Jack in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Christ Child Society www.nationalchristchild.org
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.