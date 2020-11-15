JAURIGUE, Juan Herrera



95, of Tucson AZ passed away November 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Rafael and Guadalupe Herrera Jaurigue; his brothers, Rafael Jaurigue, Billy Cruz Jaurigue, Ramon Jaurigue; and his sister, Hilaria Jaurigue Vidal. Survived by his sons, Juan Diego Jaurigue, and Roman Jaurigue; his daughters, Brenda Jaurigue, and Catherine Jaurigue. Also survived by seven grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Juan served in the US Marine Corps during WWII from 1943 - 1945; was wounded and received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Upon his return from combat he went to work and retired from the Pacific Fruit Express. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 8:00-8:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY 204 S. Stone Ave with Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.