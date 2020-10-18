Menu
June J. Toumey Arsenault
1922 - 2020
ARSENAULT, June J. Toumey

1922 - 2020

June Arsenault, 98, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020. She was born in Miamisburg, OH on June 11, 1922 and grew up in the Dayton, OH area. She married Merle Jacob Toumey in 1941 and moved to Tucson, AZ. shortly after WW II started. She was an extremely talented entertainer and musician, playing the accordion, piano, harpischord and organ, and sang for years with the Sweet Adelines.

June's immediate family includes her sons, Merle J. Toumey (Suzanne), Paul E. (Gene) Toumey and Richard A. (Rick) Toumey (Sandra); 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Merle Jacob Toumey and Joseph P. Arsenault; son, Gerald R. Toumey "Randy"; daughter-in-law, Sherry Toumey and brothers, Charles Leis and Paul R. Leis.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no formal service at this time. Cards/condolences can be sent to the "Family of June Arsenault, 810 S. Kolb Rd.#39, Tucson, AZ 85710."





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
