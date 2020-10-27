HOEGGER, KarenOn October 22, 2020 Karen Hoegger, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 68. Karen was born July 17, 1952 in Huntington, West Virginia. She moved to Tucson when she was eight years old, with frequent moves between Phoenix, Tucson, and California. She graduated from Palo Verde High School. While working at Union Realty she met the love of her life, Norman. They were married in 1973 and after raising four kids she worked for TUSD at Vail Middle School as the attendance clerk for over 20 years. In addition to her "real job" she was a room mom, PTA president, VBS coordinator, soccer team mom, cook, chauffer, laundry lady, comedian, and cleaning lady (her least favorite job!).Karen is survived by her son, Jason; daughters, Jennifer, Rachel and Stacy Bellar; son-in-law, James Bellar; her loving granddaughter, Sadie; her dog, Trooper; her grand dogs, Shelby, Brover, FiFi and Jordy. Also, her sisters, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hoegger; parents, and in-laws.Socially distanced Service will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and will also be live steamed. Gathering at her home at 5:00 p.m. We all loved her so much and miss her dearly, we wish she was here with us. xoxo love your loving family. From Sadie Bellar.