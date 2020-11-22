Menu
Karen I. Coy
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
COY, Karen I.

of Tucson, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1938 in Exira, Iowa and moved to Tucson in 1979. She worked at the University of Arizona until retirement. She was always in good spirit and had a great sense of humor. Karen was loved by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald E. Coy; sisters, Dixie Bartlett and Georgia May Phippen and brother, Howard Phippen. She is survived by her daughters, Dona Franko of Tombstone, AZ, Deborah Roberts and Sheryl Renda of Des Moines, IA and Debra Barnes of Dade City, FL; brother, Frank Calhoon of Des Moines, IA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and devoted nieces and nephews. Outdoor services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dove of Peace Church Memorial Garden, Columbarium Wall, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
2:00p.m.
Dove of Peace Church Memorial Garden, Columbarium Wall,
665 W. Roller Coaster Road, Tucson, Arizona
GUEST BOOK
Karen will be greatly missed. We will always remember her with smiles and laughter. Sending love and prayers to your family for peace.
Jenny, Jim and Family
November 21, 2020
Heaven just gained another angel. 4 yrs ago I gained a wonderful daughter in law and the bonus was her mom Karen. Filled with love and laughter Karen was a kind and caring person. Always making others smile and be filled with laughter. Until we meet again Karen,I will love your daughter and take care of her like she was one of mine.Save me a spot until we meet again
Linda Clough
November 21, 2020
I'll miss Karen. She was such a beautiful soul! Praying for strength and comfort for your family.
Olivia
November 21, 2020