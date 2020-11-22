COY, Karen I.
of Tucson, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1938 in Exira, Iowa and moved to Tucson in 1979. She worked at the University of Arizona until retirement. She was always in good spirit and had a great sense of humor. Karen was loved by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald E. Coy; sisters, Dixie Bartlett and Georgia May Phippen and brother, Howard Phippen. She is survived by her daughters, Dona Franko of Tombstone, AZ, Deborah Roberts and Sheryl Renda of Des Moines, IA and Debra Barnes of Dade City, FL; brother, Frank Calhoon of Des Moines, IA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and devoted nieces and nephews. Outdoor services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dove of Peace Church Memorial Garden, Columbarium Wall, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.