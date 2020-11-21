SAXTON, Kathrine MaeA loving daughter, girlfriend, friend, athlete, and angel has returned to heaven. It is with greatest sorrow that we announce our Katie passed away on November 11, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Irby; her father, Chris Saxton; her stepfather, Wade Bunting; her boyfriend, Bear Prather and her two fur baby pugs, Phil and Lil. She was 29 years old, healthy, and was taken too early by meningitis. Katie's passing was an unexpected loss, not only to her family, but to everyone who was fortunate to have known her.She was born and raised in Tucson AZ, it is where she spent most of her life and was also where she passed. She was an outstanding athlete and lived an early life focused on soccer, friends and family. She graduated from Flowing Wells High School and was a key player on the team that won championships in 2007 and 2009. While attending Flowing Wells High School she received the United States Army National Scholar/Athlete Award. From there she received a scholarship to Southern Utah University and attended for two years. Katie then transferred to the U of A for the next two years where she continued to compete and place second in nationals for the club team. Katie studied Psychology and Nutrition in College and had the goal of being a motivational speaker. After school and soccer, Katie enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. She found passion in caring for her pugs, caring for her family horses, cooking and enjoying life with her closest friends, boyfriend, and family.Katie loved so many and was loved by so many more. She was full of life, outgoing, vivacious and she was very funny. She could have a room cracking up with her "katieisms" and goofy impressions. She worked hard, played hard, and loved even harder. She had the appetite of a man twice her size and an appetite for life to match. Katie was petite but physically formidable and could kick a soccer ball harder than you would believe. She was delicate but strong, loving but fierce, domestic but active. Kathrine Mae Saxton was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by many.Guided by Katie's many passions and accomplishments, her family has set up a scholarship to honor her and keep her memory alive.Donations can be made out to: Flowing Wells Education Foundation, in care of Dr. Kimberley Parkinson, 1556 W. Prince Road, Tucson, AZ 85705. Please note "In Memory of Kathrine Mae Saxton Scholorship".A Memorial service will be held at Pantano Christian Church on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.