Born May 24, 1950 in Danville, Pennsylvania. Son of Ruth and George Miller. Graduated from Carl Hayden High School June 7, 1968. Married Patricia Felkner. Fathered Andrew Carl Miller in January 1974. Divorced. Married Kathleen Bents June 1977. Fathered Sarah Rebecca Miller March 1980 and Nathaniel George Ulrich Miller July 1983. Worked as cook and caterer in Navajo, Pinal, and Pima counties. Taught Sunday School and led youth groups in Casa Grande. Longtime member of hospital auxiliary at Casa Grande Regional Hospital and president of Association of Arizona Healthcare Volunteers. Died June 8, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Predeceased by his parents. Survived by his brother, Frederick Harold Miller of Avondale, Arizona, by his wife and children and by his grandchildren, Rachel and Dustin of Casa Grande and Joy of Tucson. Private Memorial Service to be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Catalina Lutheran Church, 15855 Twin Lakes Drive in Catalina, Arizona. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.