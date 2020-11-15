Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Alan Kalthoff
KALTHOFF, Kevin Alan

Passed away November 6, 2020 at age 62. Kevin leaves behind parents Clem and Jan Kalthoff; brother, Kenneth (Marilyn); sisters Karen, Cindy (Tom) Riedel, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Nephews. Kevin was a career mechanic and worked at the University of Arizona. He loved his family, cars, trucks, guns, and explosions. He enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling, motorcycles, stargazing, and frog gigging. He asked his mother to cook rattlesnake, frog legs, and duck. Kevin would do anything for you he could, had a great voice, played the guitar, and was shy. He was Star Trek not Star Wars and was passionate about things he believed in and cared about. Kevin was loved by many and will be missed.

At his request there will be no memorial services. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in his name.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.