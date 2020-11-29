PETERSEN, LaNaeh Jean88, resident of Tucson for 39 years, passed peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 due to complications from COPD. She was predeceased by her parents, Byron and Alice, and her brother, Jack. LaNaeh's family moved from Wisconsin to Phoenix in 1937. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1949, married and had daughter, Stacey. LaNaeh's productive career began at AiResearch Manufacturing, continued with Kaibab Industries, then United Technologies-Hamilton Test Systems from 1976-1990. The company moved her to Tucson in 1983 where she served as Director of P.R. and Community Relations.LaNaeh is remembered fondly for her creativity, quick wit, and lively sense of humor. She dedicated many years to volunteer work, giving time, talent, and resources to the Miss Arizona Scholarship Pageant, Angel Charities of Tucson, Special Olympics, Double-Dutch precision jump-rope for youth, and more. Her energy was boundless and love of fun infectious. Her friends and family were her great joy and she loved every dog she ever met.LaNaeh is survived by her daughter, Stacey; grandchildren, Kyle and Amy and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Beaudine and Harrison. Services at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY postponed due to COVID-19 with future date TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Humane Society or to the Miss Arizona Scholarship Foundation.