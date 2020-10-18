MILFAY, Leslie John75, passed away at the Southern Arizona Veterans Hospital on September 17, 2020. Born in Hungary August 1, 1945 Les fled with his family to Yugoslavia and later to the United States where they settled in Cleveland Ohio. Les served in the US Marine Corp and spent a tour in Vietnam where he was wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart. Les had an amazing life full of adventure and travel. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed riding with his closest friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Van Diest; parents John and Magda Milfay; his brother, Miklos Milfay and sister, Agatha Nagy. He is survived by his nephews, Thomas Nagy and Michael Nagy and niece, Suzane Nagy. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.