DICKERSON, Linda Jean (Heilig)Linda began lighting the world on December 14, 1965. Her light was extinguished far too soon on November 13, 2020, leaving our world a much darker place; however, her brightness lives on through those who loved her so dearly. A Tucson native, she is survived by her mother, Margaret (Peggy) Heilig; brothers, Buddy and Joe Heilig; husband, Mack Dickerson; sons, Tyler and Trevor; wonderful nieces, nephews, in-laws/out-laws, and friends. Linda enriched the lives of everyone she encountered with her charm, kindness, and a smile that could light up a room. This was also evident in her every interaction throughout her career in public service with the City of Tucson and previously as a Cosmetologist. With her wonderful lasting impression, there was never a social event, vacation, or even a trip to the store that didn't result in smiles or newly-formed friendships. She had endless love for her friends and family (including four-legged ones) and was the most thoughtful and selfless person that anyone ever knew. While her favorite place to be was the beach, anywhere with her felt like home. Linda's motto was "Live Well, Love Much, Laugh Often," a sentiment that was personified by her every action and will echo among all her friends and family forever. Her passion for bringing people together will be honored by celebrating her in a post-COVID time where we can safely come together and commemorate her life just as she would have wanted. She will join her father, Eddie Heilig, who is already waiting for her at the party in the sky. In lieu of flowers, Linda's wish would be to support your local animal rescue either by adopting or donating.