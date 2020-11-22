Menu
Lorelei Ann "Lori" Gainok
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
GAINOK, Lorelei "Lori" Ann

July 17, 1938 - October 20, 2020

passed away peacefully from COVID-19 in Phoenix, AZ. She is survived by her niece, Pearl Ann Badman (Gainok); many nieces and nephews in Arizona and Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Gainok; sister, Olga Gainok and brother, Rudolph Gainok. She was a Navy WAVE, communications worker for Western Union, and owner of Seahorse Horse Farm in Olmstead Falls, OH. She lived in Matlacha, FL for many years as an active member of the community. Lori was a nature lover and avid SCUBA diver. She always had birds and cats visiting her home. Her ashes will be buried in the Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio. A portion of her ashes will be spread in the ocean near Matlacha. A funeral video will be broadcast on YouTube on the Scott Jakubowski, CM channel. Please pray for her family and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
