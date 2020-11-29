Menu
Louise And Robert Jarboe
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
JARBOE, Louise and Robert

Bob has been waiting for Louise since March 30, 1995 and she finally joined him in the early morning hours of October 18, 2020. Born Louise June Marshall on May 29, 1929 in Indianapolis, IN she married Robert Jarboe in 1950, had a son, Robin Joe (Sallie) in 1958 and a daughter, Julianna (Michael) in 1963. Bob and Louise moved to Scottsdale in 1979 before finally settling in Tucson in 1983.

Louise is survived and missed by her children, their spouses and her five granddaughters: Emilie of Scottsdale and Kaitlyn, Kimberly, Kelly and Kristy all of Tucson. Also survived by her younger brother, Bobby and sister, Marilyn. Louise was preceded in death by four of her brothers and her beloved grandson, Zachary. Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
