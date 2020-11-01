ROLOSON, Margaret Bargerage 95, of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Starfish Care Home. She was born in Piney Township, PA, near Rimersburg, PA, on April 4, 1925 at the farm of her parents, Charles and Hertha Reichart Barger, as the twin sister of Mary Barger. After high school, Margaret and her sister Grace moved to Erie, PA, with the encouragement of their mother, where they embarked on independent career paths. Margaret married Robert Keane, who passed away in 1974. At the request of her brother, Samuel, who had recently retired as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Margaret moved to Tucson in 1980 to assist him in the care of Samuel's wife, Laurie, who passed away in 1984. Margaret and Samuel enjoyed golfing and country club activities. They also liked cooking, cactus gardening and entertaining, especially family members who liked to escape winter weather. After Samuel died in 1989, Margaret continued an active life. She had a happy marriage to Paul Roloson until he passed away in 1998. She had a circle of friends in Tucson who met weekly to play bridge and she was often the winner. Samuel and Laurie had constructed their home on a large lot in a desirable area of Tucson and furnished it with many interesting items from Taiwan, where they had previously been assigned. Margaret took great pride in keeping the home interior in perfect condition. Margaret maintained close relationships with second and third generation descendants. Amy Barger (along with her parents Vernon and Annetta) looked forward to annual visits with her great aunt Peggy when Amy came to Tucson for astronomy meetings. Her nephew, Vincent M. Kemick, Jr., and her niece, Linda Elliott, were highly supportive of Margaret, as was her special friend, Ana Fernandez.Margaret was the last surviving member of a family of 11 children: six brothers, John "Jack", Frank, Richard "Dick", Sam, Tom and Robert "Bob" Barger and four sisters, Rachel Hulings, Mrs. Vincent (H. Grace) Kemick, Mrs. John (Mary) White and Betty Barger. Peggy often wondered why she was the one to survive her siblings.Margaret was always gracious, cheerful and positive. She truly was a person whose smile would light up the room. She did daily devotional readings in Guideposts and the Upper room. She had a full life. She is greatly missed by her family members and many friends. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.