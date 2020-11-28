POTHOFF, Marijan Sieben94, went to be with her Lord Jesus in heaven on November 25, 2020. She will be joining the love of her life, Frans Pothoff, who passed away 11 years ago. Marijan was born in Castricum, a small town in the Netherlands on September 29, 1926. She grew up during WWII, and lived through the Nazi occupation. As a young girl, she learned how to survive during a difficult time, by rationing food and supplies, but also learned how to be a support for others. As a 13-year-old Protestant, she rode her bike daily past a Nazi guard in her town. Inside her bike basket were food and supplies she would take to the Jewish underground house nearby, where Dutch Jewish families were hiding. At the bottom of her basket was a handgun, just in case the guard stopped her.She met her husband Frans in medical school at Leiden University in the Netherlands, but did not finish her degree. They fell in love, married and had their first daughter, Marion. They immigrated to the United States (Pennsylvania) in 1960, where they had their second daughter, Janine. Marijan loved being a homemaker and two years later she gave birth to their third child, Tom. They moved to Tucson in 1963, where she lived the rest of her life.Marijan was never satisfied with leaving medical school, so at the age of 58, she graduated with her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Arizona.For the last ten years, Marijan lived at El Rancho Encanto Assisted Living, where she was the queen bee, and known as "The little Dutch lady". Although she had dementia for several years, she was very happy, watching the Tennis Channel and the birds and squirrels outside the picture window. Marijan had a fierce determination to survive, as was evidenced by multiple strokes and her three different hospice services over the last six years. She always bounced back, seemingly healthier than before. Thanks to Pam and Jeff Haskell, Meg Manning and all the caregivers for taking such great care of her. Many thanks also to Harmony House of Tucson, a care home that takes in residents who are Covid positive.Marijan is survived by daughter, Marion Carr (Tim), Janine Melberg (Mark); son, Tom Pothoff (Denise) and six granddaughters, Erin, Rebecca, Kate, Jacqueline, Kelsey and Maddie.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Harmony House of Tucson, by going online to the GoFundMe page and searching for "Harmony House Tucson COVID-19 Care Home".There will be no formal services.