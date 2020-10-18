Menu
Marilyn Redman
REDMAN, Marilyn

After a long illness, Marilyn passed away on October 4, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Marilyn was a lifelong devout Catholic. She and her husband, Chuck were members of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Parish for 27 years, actively involved in the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Marilyn was also a Sacristan for the 8:30 Mass. A Celebration of her life will take place at St. Frances Cabrini Parish on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Fr. William Remmel will officiate. Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will not be a reception after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Pima County Animal Shelter, or the Pima County Humane Society. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Parish
Funeral services provided by:
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
