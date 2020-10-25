Thank you for sharing your amazing and beautiful mom, wife, grandmother, sister, and great grandmother with the world. Our community and especially my school are simply much better and stronger because of it. I can still vividly picture Mrs. Barfield in our library helping to host our Beginning of the Year Luncheon each of the past eight years. Always greeting me with a smile and a blessing; truly reminding me that as a community, and with God, all things are possible. An honor to know her and to help keep her blessed memory alive.

Darlene Robinson October 24, 2020