Mary "Bonita" Barfield
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
BARFIELD, Mary "Bonita"

74, of Sahuarita, AZ, peacefully passed from this world to her eternal home on October 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was a wonderful wife and soul mate, a fantastic mother and the best "Grammy" to both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" Service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. It will be held at Green Valley Baptist Church located at 1111 N La Cañada Dr., Green Valley, AZ 85614. The time will be 2:00 p.m. AZ time. The service will all also be streamed and recorded. You can view the service at https://gvbcaz.com/live/. This service will be limited because of COVID precautions. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Bonita was born in Broken Bow, OK on March 18, 1946 to parents, John L and Winona "Inez" Smith. She married the love of her life and best friend, Larry Barfield, on May 28, 1966 in Phoenix, AZ. Their lives and marriage were based on their faith in Jesus Christ from their first date until her last breath. Bonita worked for 30 years, to the day, for Tucson Newspapers. She enjoyed retirement for many years with her husband Larry. For 20+ years, Bonita and Larry were very involved at "Casas Church" serving in the children's ministry loving and caring for babies and toddlers on Sundays. Bonita loved playing the clarinet in the Casas Church Orchestra during those years. In 2007, Bonita and Larry moved to Sahuarita, AZ to help start "Common Ground Church Sahuarita". She is lovingly called the "Matriarch" of the church. One of the phrases that Bonita was heard saying regularly at the church, on social media, and frankly to anyone who would listen was, "We serve an AWESOME God." Bonita also had a nickname that she loved and was very proud of. She was called "Mrs. Coach". For 40 years her husband Larry coached multiple sports for Flowing Wells Jr High and High School, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove High School. While her husband Larry was on the sideline coaching, Bonita would faithfully be in the stands cheering on her husband and yelling words of encouragement to generations of young athletes.

Bonita is preceded in death by her father and mother, John L and Winona "Inez" Smith and father and mother-in-law, Bennie "Sport" and Lois Barfield.

Bonita is survived by her partner in marriage of 54 years, Larry Barfield. Her two children and their spouses, Ben and Jill Barfield, as well as BoLynda and Steve Masseth. Bonita is also survived by her sister, Junelle Smith and her brother and his wife, John and Vivian Smith. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Ashley and her husband James Toussaint, Brandon and his wife Michaela Barfield, Daniel Masseth, Brittany Barfield and Zackary Barfield. Lastly, she was so proud of her new great-grandchildren, Archer Barfield and Jeremiah Toussaint.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Bonita by mailing a check to the "Arizona Southern Baptist Convention" at 12801 N 28th Dr #1, Phoenix, AZ 85029. Or online at https://azsbc.org/. These donations will be used to start new churches in Arizona, North America and around the world. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Green Valley Baptist Church
1111 N La Cañada Dr., Green Valley, Arizona
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
Just knowing Ben tells me everything about her and the family. What an incredible life of love and service. Home at last! We are all praying for the family during this time of grief.
Jimmie Davidson
October 24, 2020
I have heard Bonita say many times "We serve a Awesome God" and we do. She often called me here in Texas and told me about Larry and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a special person and example to all who knew her and her witness for our Lord and Savior. There are hard days ahead but always remember God will never leave or forsake each of you. Love to all of you. Lean on HIM.
Carolyn Barfield
October 24, 2020
a loved one
October 24, 2020
I remember the times of playing clarinet in orchestra with her. She was always positive and loved serving the Lord with music.
Teresa Irwin
October 24, 2020
Bonita was my partner in crime in Tucson Arizona and she and Larry my right hand when teaching Preschool Choir for several years at Casas Adobes. She and Larry also became adopted uncle and aunt to my boys since all our family lived in Texas. She was loved dearly by our family and will missed.
Linda Raeke Godsey
October 24, 2020
My favorite memory of Bonita is when she smiled at me in the Casas orchestra. What a faithful, lovely woman!
Julie Barrier
October 24, 2020
A beautiful legacy of a beautiful, supportive, and serving wife and mother. Bonita touched many lives and hearts. Heaven gained an angel to watch over those left behind. Prayers to all the hearts that are feeling her loss at this time.
Julie Wright Henton
October 24, 2020
I´m so glad that I was able to meet her. She was such a sweet, Godly lady. Prayers
Timothy Mitchell
October 24, 2020
Thank you for sharing your amazing and beautiful mom, wife, grandmother, sister, and great grandmother with the world. Our community and especially my school are simply much better and stronger because of it. I can still vividly picture Mrs. Barfield in our library helping to host our Beginning of the Year Luncheon each of the past eight years. Always greeting me with a smile and a blessing; truly reminding me that as a community, and with God, all things are possible. An honor to know her and to help keep her blessed memory alive.
Darlene Robinson
October 24, 2020
She will be greatly missed. I remember her well from my years in Tucson.
Mike Morris
October 24, 2020
Such a great story of her life. I can hear her call me "Bethie" still. She is missed but so grateful for the legacy she and Uncle Larry have left us of 54 years and a long life of service to our King and Lord Jesus.
Beth Ellen Hancock
October 24, 2020
My condolences to your family for the passing of your sweet wife and mother. Bonita was always so kind to me when I was in high school with her kids. she welcomed me into her home on a few occasions and I was glad to to be friend s with both of her children; who were both good kids; kind and well liked. May you all have peace that surpasseth understanding at this time, and may the healing love of Christ fill your hearts.
Tonya Barnett
October 24, 2020
We love all the Barfield´s so very much. It was my honor to love and serve with Bonita. Such an amazing lady. This picture was taken the last time I got to spend time with Bonita. A few of us church ladies went to watch the Ludwick kids in a musical.
Jamie Karr
October 24, 2020
Mrs Barfield you did more for our youth and helped them in more ways than I can count. Your legacy lives on in each one of them. Thank you seems not nearly enough
Robin Keller
October 23, 2020
Mom!! Love you and I already miss you so much!! A lot of who I am comes from you! I am proud to be your son and I will try to honor you. You used to always say, "Remember whose you are." I will mom!! I will!!
Ben Barfield
October 23, 2020