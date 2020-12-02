MCMURRAY, Mary Elizabeth Peyton



9/14/1930 - 11/22/2020



Elizabeth Peyton McMurray, 90 passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Born September 14, 1930 in Barbour County, Alabama to beloved parents, Hugh and Polly Bush, Elizabeth lived in Clayton, AL from an early age, and attended college at the University of Montevallo. She met the love of her life, William D. Peyton when he was a cadet in flight training stationed in Selma, AL. They married soon after and in 1953 permanently made their home in Tucson, AZ, where they raised their three children. Elizabeth was always a devoted wife and mother and a devoted daughter to her parents back home. She loved to cook and entertain, enjoyed sports-with particular interest in the University of Arizona and Auburn football teams. She enjoyed participating in ball room dancing competitions at Arthur Murray's, fashion, home decorating, and had a true sense of class and style. She was a true lady and a kind and gentle soul.



She is survived by her son, William Dean Peyton (Terry); daughter, Shari Denise Treiber (Dan); ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Polly Bush; sister, Catherine; husband, William Donald Peyton and son, Donald Allen Peyton. We will miss you here on earth and know you are smiling down on us from heaven. Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and son. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 2, 2020.