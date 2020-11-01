GORMAN, Mary Ellen (McEver)Born 1932 - Died 2020Mary Ellen Gorman, 87, long-time Tucson resident and UofA alumna class of 1955, died October 23rd at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William T. Gorman; her parents, Melbourne and Irma McEver and her two sisters. Survivors include her children, Mary Colleen, William J., Judy Prinkey and Kathleen Zukis; five grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Born in San Diego, she grew up in Coronado, CA. She was active with Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She and Bill met in Tucson and married in 1955 when she began 25 years as an AF officer's wife, raising their children while residing in multiple locations. In 1980 the couple returned to Tucson, living here until their deaths. She was very active in her community. From 1981-1990, she was a field director for the (then) Sahuaro Girl Scout Council. She also served many hours as a volunteer to Pima County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate); county Recorder's Office; Up With People; Mobile Meals; St. Joseph's Hospital; and St. Pius X Church. She loved Bridge, Samba, Mexican Train, golf, square dancing, aerobics, reading, and Westerners events. A private funeral and burial are planned for November 6, 2020. Family and friends can look forward to a Celebration of Life event next year. Donations in her name may be made to Community Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, or St. Elizabeth's Health Center. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.