SOWLS, Mary GoochDied peacefully at home October 19, 2020.Mary's last day was spent listening to music and smelling the fresh jasmine by her bed. Mary Aileen Gooch was born April 12, 1923 in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico to William D. and Vida (King) Gooch. Her father, a mining executive and a gentleman rancher, provided an idyllic childhood. Growing up in Cananea also gave her a love of the music, dance and culture of Mexico. Her interest and deep appreciation for all cultures fed her love of travel. In Tucson, she was active in Una Noche Platiada and the Cultural Exchange Council, which were formed to celebrate Mexican culture. She was instrumental in founding Tucson Meet Yourself in 1974, one of the earliest folk festivals in the US and served as President for its first two years.She graduated from Bisbee High School, Pomona College, and obtained her Masters in Education at the University of Arizona. In addition to being a mother and wife, she taught many years in the Tucson Unified School district developing reading and bilingual education programs. In retirement, she became involved with the Flying Samaritans as a Spanish translator. In recent years she lived at Atria del Campana del Rio and enjoyed the special friendship and care by her nurse/companion Jill Kelley, her niece Mary Patricia McLaughlin, and her daughter-in-law Maria Midkiff, who brought light into her latter years. The family would also like to thank the staff at Swift Senior Care and Agape Hospice for their excellent services and care.Mary married three times, first to John H. Midkiff of Hawaii, secondly to J. Michael Mahar and thirdly to Lyle K. Sowls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Sowls; her parents, her brother, William Daniel Gooch and her daughter, Teresa Ellen Midkiff. She is survived by her cousin, Joann Creech; sister-in-law, Maria Dolores Gooch and children, Joy Calvert, Molly Assenmacher (Bill), Rebecca Midkiff, Michael Midkiff (Maria) and Daniel Mahar and by her grandchildren, Eric, Sean and Mary Dimmer; Meghan and Robert Assenmacher; Amy, Erin and Adam Midkiff along with 11 great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.