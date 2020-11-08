GREENE, Mary Jane "MJ"



74, of Tucson, AZ died peacefully at 8:50 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020. MJ was born December 11, 1945, in Oil City, PA to Elias and Marie Stiller. She was the youngest daughter of ten children. MJ was a graduate of Venango Christian High School, Class of 1963. MJ worked as a beautician before completing the Practical Nursing Program (LPN) at Venango Technology Center in 1975.



MJ moved to Tucson, AZ in 1978 with her two daughters to further her nursing career. She worked as an LPN at Tucson Medical Center, Kino Hospital, and various nursing homes in the Tucson area. MJ retired in 2013 after 38 years as an LPN.MJ enjoyed traveling, crocheting, scrapbooking, dancing and spending time with her granddaughters.



She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Hubble of Wichita, KS and Kristen Ashe of Tucson, AZ. MJ is survived by five granddaughters, Lyssa, Kelly, Taylor, Andrea, Erika and one great-granddaughter, Spencer.



She is also survived by two sisters, Teak DeChant of Oil City, PA and Patricia Luther of Tampa, FL and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. MJ was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and two sisters.



A small family memorial service will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, Sunday, November 15, 2020. MJ's ashes will be laid to rest in Oil City, PA with her parents, brother, and sister in 2021.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 8, 2020.