Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Katherine Pinda
PINDA, Mary Katherine

Mary, born September 16, 1991, passed away on November 4, 2020 leaving behind her parents, Dan and Kim, a brother, Patrick, and two sisters, Kerri (Jason Hirst) and Rosie. Mary loved crafting and was a member of the Ladies Boutique at St. Pius X. She was loved and will continue to be loved by all who knew her. Mary's Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Pius X on December 5, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Mary to either Prader-Willi Syndrome Association/USA or Special Olympics. Arrangements by East Lawn Mortuary.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Palms Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Pinda Family, may you find comfort during your time of need. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
November 14, 2020