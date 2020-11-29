Menu
SELBY, Mary L. (Jackson)

85, of Tucson passed into the loving arms of her Savior on November 14, 2020. She was born November 5, 1935 in Hobart, IN. She graduated from high school in Chalmers, IN and Huffer Beauty College in Lafayette, IN. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, active church member, and area Avon representative for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob Selby; daughter, Robyn Gaub (Kevin - deceased); son, Bob Selby Jr. (Cindy) and five grandchildren, Adam Gaub (Janne and great-granddaughter, Hannah), Caleb Gaub (Andrea), Noah Gaub, Rob Selby (Robbi), Rachel Robison (Ethan). A memorial reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission of Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
