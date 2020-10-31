Matteo,

Words cannot express the sadness we feel to know you are gone. Your kind smile will continue live on in our memories. Thank you for always being a good man and handling business for us. Over 20 years, the first memories of you drinking carton after carton of milk and us yelling at you to stop. To the last few years together passing off the shift and unit to your more than capable hands. The smile and the mutual respect of the good 'ol days and looking out for eachother no matter what! God Bless you and your family! I hope they know how much we appreciated the time we had with you on the inside. Until we meet again, we will miss you!

J & D Martinez Friend October 30, 2020