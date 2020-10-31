Menu
Matthew H. Poole
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
POOLE, Matthew H.

died on October 16, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1957 in Tucson, AZ. Matt served in the United States Marine Corp and was a Lieutenant in the State correctional system. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed being with his family. Matt is survived by daughter, Maegan E. Wadeking; son, Clayton M. Poole; a grandson, a granddaughter, two sisters and a brother. No public services will be held.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Matteo,
Words cannot express the sadness we feel to know you are gone. Your kind smile will continue live on in our memories. Thank you for always being a good man and handling business for us. Over 20 years, the first memories of you drinking carton after carton of milk and us yelling at you to stop. To the last few years together passing off the shift and unit to your more than capable hands. The smile and the mutual respect of the good 'ol days and looking out for eachother no matter what! God Bless you and your family! I hope they know how much we appreciated the time we had with you on the inside. Until we meet again, we will miss you!
J & D Martinez
Friend
October 30, 2020