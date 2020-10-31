POOLE, Matthew H.
died on October 16, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1957 in Tucson, AZ. Matt served in the United States Marine Corp and was a Lieutenant in the State correctional system. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed being with his family. Matt is survived by daughter, Maegan E. Wadeking; son, Clayton M. Poole; a grandson, a granddaughter, two sisters and a brother. No public services will be held.
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 31, 2020.