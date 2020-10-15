TESKE, Michael A.62, of Tucson, AZ, died August 9, 2020. Michael was born to Edward (WWII vet and operating engineer) and Elaine (nurse), attended SS Peter & Paul Catholic School, and eventually went to Catalina High School, getting his diploma in 1975. He subsequently graduated from the University of Arizona with degrees in Classics as well as Linguistics. Michael applied his zeal for languages and obtained a Masters in Classics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1990. He taught as a Professor in the Classics Dept. at the UA for over 20 years, and at Eastern Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. for five years. He offered classes in mythology, Greek Tragedy, Greek and Roman Religion, etymology, and other literature in translation as well as Latin and Greek instruction. He was especially gifted at bringing the ancient and the modern together and encouraged students how to recognize that many of the themes explored by Classic authors were relevant to their lives. Michael's enthusiasms for language extended into his love for puns and unusual words, which contributed to his becoming a published author and poet, as well as making him an extremely competitive player of Boggle. He also loved science fiction, astronomy¸ movies, camping and hiking in the National Parks, and UA sports, especially basketball. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his wife, Sondra; brothers, Patrick Teske and Tom Cuevas; son, Jason; grandson, Alexander; granddaughter, Sophia and daughter-in-law, Daphne Teske. Mass to be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 1946 E. Lee (Campbell/Glenn). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the ALS organization. The family wants to thank the staff of Soulistic Hospice, Banner UMC, Barrow Neurological Institute and caregivers.