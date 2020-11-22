MALISEWSKI , Michael AnthonyMichael Anthony Malisewski was born on December 31, 1956 in Tucson, AZ. He was doing what he loved, riding his bicycle, when he died tragically in an accident on November 12, 2020. He was the fifth child of seven children of Dorothy (Geis) and Josef Malisewski.Michael attended Salpointe High School and graduated from Rincon High School in 1974. After completing his studies, at Chez Josef Academy of Beauty in 1976, he worked with his father as a cosmetologist at Chez Josef Hair Salon on Speedway Blvd. This was the beginning of a long successful career as a hairstylist and business owner.Michael married the love of his life, Patty Shumsky, in 1983. They have two sons, Matthew, and Steven. Mike loved playing golf and mountain biking with his sons and hiking with Patty and their dogs. With Patty, he enjoyed working on their property: clearing the land, planting, and making his home a welcoming oasis for friends and family.Michael had a special talent as a hairstylist and a gift for connecting with his clients. He developed relationships with them that lasted over 40 years. Michael road through life with a philosophical mind and a passionate zest for living life to the fullest. He was a deep thinker and loved to share his insights about life, love, and relationships.Michael was an avid cyclist. He competed in many cycling competitions, including 30 El Tour de Tucson events, finishing in the top ten 3 times. In the 2012 El Tour, he raised over $20,000 for the "The Power Over Parkinson's Disease Foundation" in honor of his mother Dorothy. In addition to supporting Parkinson's research, Michael gave of his time by serving as a member of the board of "Child and Family Resources."Michael was preceded in death by his father, Josef; mother, Dorothy; brother, Steven and sister-in-law, Kathy. He is survived by his wife, Patty; sons, Matthew and Steven; siblings, Cathy De la O (Jim Lane), Joanne Del Castillo (David), Joe Malisewski (Randi), Thomas Malisewski (Suzi), Beth Reniewicki (Rob); sister-in-law, Kathleen Malisewski; sister-in-law, Nikki Shumsky; brother-in-law, Mike Shumsky (Gina), and many nieces and nephews.Michael will be deeply missed by his friends and family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gospel Rescue Mission of Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.