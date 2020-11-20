WITHROW, Miles EugeneLt. Colonel, USAF Retired,husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on October 19, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona. He was 88. A private viewing was held Friday, October 20, 2020 at GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY. He was born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa on January 7, 1932 to Dorothy Evangeline Hile Withrow Burke and Lawrence Withrow. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1950. He graduated from Pilot Training School on April 15, 1954 in Great Falls, Montana. Nine months later he married his high school sweetheart Jacqueline M. Carter on January 7, 1955 in the Great Falls Air Force Base Chapel.Miles was on active duty with the United States Air Force as a Tactical Fighter Pilot from 1954 to 1972. He then became an Instructor Pilot for Northrop from 1972 to 1973 taking his family to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia where he trained the Royal Saudi Air Force to fly the F5 fighter jet. Miles eventually moved his family to Tempe, Arizona in 1973. He also was a licensed realtor from 1974 to 1978. In 1989 Miles joined his long-time friend as a Charter Pilot with AeroVision, in Sedona, Arizona until 1993.Miles was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Mae Carter Withrow and niece, Katie Hulbert Watson.He is survived by his sister-in-law, Kathryn Carter Hulbert (Herb); brother-in-law, Fred Carter (Nancy); son, Michael Withrow (Sue); daughters, Susan Withrow (Rick) and Sharon Withrow Tomlinson (Dan); granddaughter, Michelle Withrow; grandsons, Richard Sutherland and Ryan Withrow; five great-grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, KayLynn, Jaycee and Brendon; nieces, Teresa Carter Correa (Fabian) and Deb Hulbert Ainsworth (Brian); nephews, George Hulbert (Midori), Tim Carter, David Carter (Amy) and his chocolate lab "Buddy".