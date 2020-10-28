BROWN, Milton "Bud" Wayne



10/31/1935 - 10/24/2020



Milton "Bud" Brown of Tucson, was born October 31, 1935 in Stillwell, Oklahoma. He passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the age of 84.



Bud loved his family and friends dearly. He is predeceased by the love of his life of 42 years, Joan Brown. He is survived by his sister, Delores "Babe" Meek and his brother, Barry Brown. Bud is also survived by his children, Debbie Shoemaker (David) and son, Milton "Buddy" Brown (Yvonne). He loved and adored his five grandchildren. Bud loved his stepchildren, Bill Hall, Catherine Hall, Mary Moore and Karen Havens. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bud is also predeceased by brothers, Richard "Dick" Brown and Larry Brown; sisters, Peggy Edsall and June Rohobough and stepdaughter, Elaine Stuckey.



Bud joined the Navy at the age of 17 and proudly served his country from 1952-1973. He retired as a Senior Chief Sonar Technician. He later retired a second time form the Department of Defense as a GS 12 Engineering Technician in 1990. Bud always made time for his hobbies, which included traveling, fishing, writing, electronic gadgets and family time. Bud traveled to all states in the United States except for Rhode Island. He also traveled to many destinations around the world. His writing lead to the publishing of four books. Bud was an history buff. He always enjoyed a good political debate and a glass of red wine.



Funeral Services will be held at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 2285 East Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, Arizona at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020. (520) 544-2285.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 28, 2020.