KINART, Nancypassed away on October 13. 2020 at her home in Green Valley, AZ. She was born February 6, 1944 in New Britain, CT.Nancy was predeceased by her beloved son, Peter John O'Leary; husband, Ted C. Kinart; parents, Veda and Milan Adams and grandparents, Nora and Hoyt Dimick.Nancy was survived by her siblings, Linda Rogers, Crest View, FL, Cynthia "Sue" Field, Green Valley, AZ, Rebecca Nicholson, Smithfield, N.C. and Kenneth Adams (Dianna) Sierra Vista, AZ.She is also survived by her bonus children, Julie Kinart and her husband Wayne Havrelly, Camas, WA, Jeffrey Kinart, Vancouver, WA, Tyler Kinart, Tucson, AZ, Blake Kinart, Tucson, AZ and dearly beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Nancy was proud of her successful career in the financial industry for more than 40 years.Nancy loved Glens Falls, N.Y. and Green Valley and felt she could always go home because of a fabulous group of friends, New York: Carolyn, Cathy, Celia, Kathy, Margaret, Sharon and her guardian angel, Elaine. Arizona: Ann, Cindy, Ellie, Jana, Rena, Rena, Sharon and her guardian angel, Helen. She will miss them and so many others.Nancy and Peter's ashes will be co-mingled and scattered in a private family ceremony where her husband Ted's ashes were previously scattered.Sue finally retired and gave her precious time to be the primary caregiver for her sister.Grandson Nathaniel was with his grandmother for month till the end.Traci, a friend and RN, stayed for weeks and assisted Sue and Nathaniel with Nancy's care and was invaluable in so many ways.Nancy and her family thank Remita Hospice for their constant care and concern. Special thanks to Margie, Lily and Lynn. There is always one that understands and takes away the anxiety, thanks Leslie.She wanted all to be happy and to her that meant laugh, love, dance and play cards.If able, please donate to the Remita Hospice, 6375 E. Tanque Verde Road, Suite 170, Tucson, Arizona 85715. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.