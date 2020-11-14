Wahl, Nancy Shaw



Nancy Jane Shaw Wahl, 84, passed away on May 3, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on February 18, 1936, one of two children (sister Margery) to Lucy Adams Shaw and Paul Shaw. After graduating from Greeley High School in Greeley, Colorado, she attended the University of Colorado in Boulder. Nancy married William H. Wahl in 1957. They moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1970 where they raised their four children. Nancy's life passions were family, friends, and wilderness activities including day hikes, backpacking and river rafting. She led backpacking trips for the National Sierra Club in the Escalante National Monument, Paria Canyon and Grand Canyon. Nancy valued conservation and wilderness preservation efforts and petitioned for the establishment of the Catalina State Park. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed classical and opera music, cooking, and gardening. Late in life, Nancy strived to maintain her independence, sense of humor and thoughtfulness towards others, while under the care of her dedicated and much appreciated caregiving team. We will miss our Mother's intelligence, sense of humor and adventure, kindness, curiosity, fundamental sense of goodness, and love. Nancy is survived by her children Curt, Cristy (Andy), Julie, and Teri (Kelli); grandsons Chad, Nick, and Steve; and great-grandchildren Vivienne and Lincoln. Contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 403 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 14, 2020.