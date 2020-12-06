Menu
Neil B. Opsal
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
OPSAL, Neil B.

90, October 24, 1930 - November 24, 2020. Survived by his wife, Ginny; daughter, Tracey (Randy Anderson); granddaughter, Megan. Predeceased by first wife, Mary and son, Todd. Ginny brought to their marriage a whole step-family of kids, grandkids, sister, nephews and wives, who all loved Neil. He earned his Masters in Forestry at the U.Cal/Berkeley, enjoyed a lifetime career with the U.S. Forest Service. He served in the U.S. Army. Mondays were sacred because he loved and played golf on that day. Services pending due to COVID. Donations, please, for a Cure for Alzheimer's. Arrangements by HANSEN MORTUARY.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
