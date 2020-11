SANTIAGO, Nydia H.



May 24,1942 - November 16, 2020



Nydia went home to be with God. Viewing at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Memorial Celebration at Horizon Church, 7620 N. Hartman Ln #146, 85743 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. RSVP Required for the Memorial, 520-358-0627.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.