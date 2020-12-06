HAMMER, Patricia "Pat" Ann82, passed away with grace and dignity on November 27, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She is survived by her son, Kurt (Elena) Tucson, AZ; daughters, Michelle (Rick) Vacaville, CA and Denise (Jamo) Albuquerque, NM; sister, Joyce (Bob) Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Monica (Dusty), Christopher (Kim), Sara, Drue, Lauren (Doug), Ian (Kelleigh), Meg (Andrew) and Ewen (Laurel); great- grandchildren, Caida, Carson, Ellie, Eli, Charlotte, Silas and Emilia; niece, Sandy (Scott) and grand-nieces, Alexis and Ashlee. Before raising her family, Pat attended Carnegie Institute of Technology where she studied Architectural Engineering. She later received a Master's Degree in Psychology, and worked much of her life as an accountant, most recently in the architectural field which brought her fondly close to her original aspiration. Pat loved her church fellowship and took great pleasure in singing with her choir. Our dear Mother was especially thankful this Thanksgiving for the love and care that her family provided, in particular Kurt and Elena and Lauren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Valley Christian Church of Tucson, 5968 E. Fairmount St., Tucson, AZ on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Virtual streaming can be accessed through the family's Facebook pages. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.