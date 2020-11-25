CARTER, Paul Emile



85, son of Beatrice (Courtemanche) Carter and



Percy Bradford "Jack" Hudson



died November 14, 2020 of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



Survived by his very dear friend of many years, Arlene Holden and her sons, Scott Holden and Dr. Tim Holden. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen Carter; half-brother, Bruce Carter of Weare, NH; half-brothers, Brent Wayne Hudson and Leonard "Butch" Hudson of Rio Rico, NM



and family friend, Roxanne Parker of Nashua, NH.



Paul was a Vietnam Veteran, and worked for the State of Arizona



after retiring from the USAF.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 25, 2020.