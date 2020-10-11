Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Jacob Blomquist
BLOMQUIST, Paul Jacob

93, passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his assisted living residence with his children by his side. Paul was born in Felch Township, Michigan on June 5, 1927 to the late Jonas Blomquist and Hilma Willman. He was preceded in death by JoAnn, his loving wife of almost 60 years; daughter, Lynnea; brother, Arne; stepbrothers, Magnus, Martin, Arthur and David; stepsisters, Esther, Ellen, Elsa, Ruth and Anni. Paul is survived by son, Michael (Shelly) Blomquist; daughter, Lori Jacobsen; son, Mark (Nancy) Blomquist; daughter, LeAnn Caldwell and grandchildren, Heather, Aaron, Tiffany, Samuel, Joshua, Jason and Sarah. Paul was a Major and fighter jet pilot/navigator in the United States Air Force and served 20 years of active duty prior to his retirement in 1969. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those who lovingly cared for Paul including the staff at The Gardens of San Carlos and Aria Hospice. Paul's ashes will be interred at New Spirit Lutheran Church in a private ceremony. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.