BLOMQUIST, Paul Jacob93, passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his assisted living residence with his children by his side. Paul was born in Felch Township, Michigan on June 5, 1927 to the late Jonas Blomquist and Hilma Willman. He was preceded in death by JoAnn, his loving wife of almost 60 years; daughter, Lynnea; brother, Arne; stepbrothers, Magnus, Martin, Arthur and David; stepsisters, Esther, Ellen, Elsa, Ruth and Anni. Paul is survived by son, Michael (Shelly) Blomquist; daughter, Lori Jacobsen; son, Mark (Nancy) Blomquist; daughter, LeAnn Caldwell and grandchildren, Heather, Aaron, Tiffany, Samuel, Joshua, Jason and Sarah. Paul was a Major and fighter jet pilot/navigator in the United States Air Force and served 20 years of active duty prior to his retirement in 1969. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those who lovingly cared for Paul including the staff at The Gardens of San Carlos and Aria Hospice. Paul's ashes will be interred at New Spirit Lutheran Church in a private ceremony. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.