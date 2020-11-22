PERSON, Paul L.



Paul went peacefully to be with Lord on November 19, 2020.



He was born on March 19, 1944 in Denver, Colorado, one of three siblings to parents, Paul Lugene Sr. and Thelma May Wyman.



After graduating from Alameda High School in Denver, Colorado, Paul attended Colorado School of Mines and graduated in 1971 with a Metallurgical Engineering Degree. After graduating, Paul worked for Mining Companies and for Mining Equipment Processing Companies where he traveled nationally and internationally specializing in Mineral Processing.



Paul lived in Tucson with his wife, Patty Person (married in 1986) a true love story. They were long time members of St Odilia Catholic Church and in the last few years were members of Redemptorist Renewal Centers, Our Lady of the Desert Community.



Paul's volunteering experience was vast including Editor for Coal Papers for Mineral & Metallurgical Processing. In addition, Paul co-founded Casa Support Council for Pima County. Paul also served at the Food Banks, Tucson Heart Hospital, and on the St Odilia Finance Committee.



His hobbies included fishing, golf, baseball, reading and playing bridge.



A private Mass will be held this month.



A public Memorial Mass is to be scheduled at a future date.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town NE, 68010.



Arrangements are by MARANA MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana AZ, 85653.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.