WIRSCHING, Paul Jr.July 20, 1965 - November 4, 2020With deepest sorrow, we announce that Paul H Wirsching, Jr. age 55, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away on November 4, 2020 while in Hospice in Omaha, Nebraska, under the loving care of his sister, Cathi. Paul spent most of his life in Tucson, Arizona.Those who knew Paul, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He was a very quiet man, but extremely kind and generous.Paul will be missed every day by his father, Paul H Wirsching and his wife Barbara and sisters, Susan (Don) Dempski, Patti (Mike) Gipson, Cathi Roberts, and steps-sisters, Diana (Dave) Wilcox, Sara (Gary) Brock, and Greta (Pat) Hadlock, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.We know Paul is now with his mother, Jeanne Wirsching, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arizona Autism United. Arrangements by JOHN A. GENTLEMAN.