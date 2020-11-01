DAVIS, Peter E.passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and by his sister, Laura (Jana) and niece, Lydia, of Canton, MA. Peter was born in Brookline, MA. to Bette and Harry Davis. He grew up there and graduated from Suffolk University. He spent his career with several firms, including Keebler and Peat Marwick. He co-founded the executive search firm Zurick-Davis and spent over a decade in general management with Sarnafil, Inc. Peter and Nancy retired from their careers in Boston and moved to Tucson in 1999. During his retirement Peter was chair of the Tucson chapter of the Red Cross 2004-2006 and was a member of the Pima County Sheriff's Volunteers for many years, for which he was awarded Volunteer of the Year and honored for volunteering over 5000 hours during his service. He and Nancy also started and ran "Laps for Life," a cart-racing fundraiser benefitting University Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center. From 2007 to 2016 they raised and donated nearly $450,000 to nursing support, oncology care, rehabbing the family respite room, and Diamond Childrens. He was a member of Tucson Country Club. Peter was a gruff man, but his exterior hid a generous heart, a desire to do the right thing, a fanatic love for the Boston Red Sox, and an unbreakable bond with his friends. There will be no service in Tucson, and his remains will be taken back to the beach in Duxbury, MA. to be scattered at a place he loved. For those who would like to, please consider a gift to the Banner Health Foundation Nursing Education Fund at Banner UMC, 2901 N. Central Ave., #160, Phoenix, AZ 85012 in his memory. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.