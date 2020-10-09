WRIGHT, Peter Jayborn in San Francisco on January 21, 1936, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Preceded in death by both parents and sister. Peter leaves behind four children, Peter Jr., Craig, Jayne and Libby; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom were his pride and joy. Peter honorably served his country in the USMC from 1953-1956. He served his community from 1959-1980 on the Tucson Police Department, retiring at the rank of Sergeant. He served his real estate clients professionally and profitably in the 1980's. He also served his friends and neighbors in Vistoso Village in Oro Valley, where he resided since 2004. He was a longtime member (since 1960) of the Fraternal Order of Police, Tucson Lodge #1. He was a past member of Moose and the Eagles and his great ancestor, Peter Wright served in the Revolutionary War. Peter wanted to be remembered as someone who was always happy and willing to serve the needs of others. He sincerely believed that we are all part of an earthly family here to care and love our brothers and sisters. He wanted to be cremated and his ashes spread in the San Francisco bay. There are no memorial services scheduled at this time...SEMPER FI!