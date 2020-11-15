SKRILETZ, Phyllis Esther (Laudenslager)



Born: January 29, 1929 Allentown, PA Died: October 28, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT. A 47-year resident of Tucson, Phyllis moved to Salt Lake City three years ago to be closer to her family. Active in the Tucson community, she volunteered many hours at St. Joseph's Hospital and the Tucson Museum of Art. She was a local artist, who participated in many local and regional gallery shows and won a Master's Meed Invitational Award at the Tubac Center for the Arts. Phyllis was a passionate reader and enjoyed weekly library trips. She looked forward to Super Scrabble games at her assisted-living home The Ridge Foothill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William; and son, David. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Hamas (Robert Hamas); two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at All Faiths Memorial Park 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Community Food Bank of Tucson in her name would be appreciated. Arrangements by Larkin Sunset Lawn.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.