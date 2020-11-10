HOLM, Randal Albinage 70, died peacefully at his home in Tucson on October 29, 2020 with his son, son's partner, dear friend Joan Wasserman, and dog Maeby at his side.Randal earned a BFA at Southern Utah University and an MFA at Utah State University in printmaking, specializing in intaglio. He came to Tucson to teach printmaking at the Tucson Museum of Art, and later taught art at the Accelerated Learning Lab. He was a craftsman and accomplished fine woodworker, and designed and built his own home.Randal expressed his deep care for his community through time spent volunteering for the All Soul's Procession, the Tucson Folk Festival, and the Tucson Community Meditation Center. He was a kind, thoughtful, and generous person who will be missed by his family and friends.Randal is survived by his son, Adam Soren Holm (Robin McAnally); his mother, Ann Loraine Holm; and three siblings, Sherrie Ann Jones, David Allen Holm and Shaun Lane Holm. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Betsy) Anne Tamraz-Holm and his father Albin Holm.In lieu of a funeral there will be a socially distanced lighting of candles at the El Tiradito Wishing Shrine on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Loved ones and friends may stop by briefly between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to light a candle and share their condolences. Please maintain physical distance, wear a mask and limit the number of people at the shrine to ten or fewer. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.